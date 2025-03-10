Pakistan and the U.S.: A relationship of convenience, not Friendship

Pakistan’s relationship with the U.S. has always been uncertain. Recent events, like Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, show that Washington prioritizes its own goals over lasting alliances. The U.S. has cut off military aid to Ukraine, imposed tariffs on Canada, and reduced cooperation with Europe. Both Pakistan and India have faced U.S. abandonment, but India adapted by strengthening its economy. Pakistan, however, struggled with instability, making it less valuable as a U.S. ally.

The U.S. has used Pakistan as a strategic tool but abandoned it afterward. During the Cold War, a failed U.S. spy mission left Pakistan to face Soviet anger alone. In the 1980s, America backed Pakistan during the Soviet-Afghan War, then imposed sanctions after it ended. After 9/11, Pakistan suffered massive losses while helping the U.S. fight terrorism, yet Washington later blamed it for instability. The 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan further reduced Pakistan’s importance.

India also faced U.S. betrayal but responded differently. In 1962, Washington provided little help against China and later supported Pakistan. In 1971, the U.S. sided with Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War. India, however, focused on economic growth and global influence. Since 2005, U.S.-India relations have improved, with major trade and defense deals. Today, Washington sees India as a key partner against China.

Pakistan must learn from India’s strategy. The U.S. will always act in its own interest, not out of loyalty. Instead of relying on military aid, Pakistan should focus on economic ties, trade, and technology. It must also balance its relationship with China while engaging the U.S. in a smart, strategic way. If Pakistan wants a stronger position in global politics, it must stop seeing the U.S. as a friend or foe and start treating it as a business partner.