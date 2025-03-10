PIDE study calls for smart meters to transform Pakistan’s power sector

A recent study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) emphasises the need for modernising Pakistan’s power billing system. The report, part of the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) program, advocates for widespread adoption of smart meters. This shift aims to reduce financial losses, billing errors, and inefficiencies in the electricity grid.

Pakistan’s reliance on a manual billing system has contributed to financial deficits for nearly 20 years. Outdated infrastructure and widespread electricity theft exacerbate these issues. Power distribution companies (DISCOs) struggle with revenue collection, leading to consumer frustrations over billing discrepancies. An Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is proposed as a solution to improve transparency and efficiency. PIDE Vice Chancellor Dr. Nadeem Javaid highlights the advantages of smart meters. He states that these devices reduce theft and enhance billing accuracy. A survey revealed that 79% of respondents in major cities are willing to switch to smart meters. The study suggests that households could lower electricity bills by up to 17%, while DISCOs could see improved revenue collection.

To ensure success, the study stresses a strategic approach toward implementation. It recommends consumer education programs, payment flexibility, and creating a competitive smart meter market. Furthermore, integrating smart meters with mobile apps and smart grids can optimise energy distribution and encourage renewable energy use. The report urges Pakistan to modernize its power sector without delay for better financial sustainability and efficiency.