Equality Without Exception

Every year, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate the achievements of women and advocate for gender equality worldwide. This year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” highlights the urgent need to ensure that every woman and girl – regardless of background, identity, or circumstances – has access to equal opportunities and fundamental rights. The theme emphasizes the role of young women and adolescent girls in shaping a more equitable future, recognizing them as essential agents of change.

For Pakistan, a country rich in history, culture, and resilience, this year’s theme is particularly relevant. Pakistani women have played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s trajectory, from politics and education to healthcare and activism. However, despite significant progress, challenges remain in achieving gender equality. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, it is imperative to assess where we stand in ensuring rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls in Pakistan.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995, was a landmark global framework for advancing gender equality. For Pakistan, it provided a roadmap to address systemic inequalities and empower women. Over the past three decades, there have been notable achievements. More girls are enrolled in schools today than ever before, and women are increasingly visible in politics, business, and the arts. Laws such as the Protection of Women Against Violence Act in Punjab and the Criminal Law Amendment Act on honor killings have been steps in the right direction.

However, the reality for many Pakistani women and girls remains stark. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023, Pakistan ranks among the lowest countries in terms of gender parity. Deep-rooted cultural norms, patriarchal structures, and economic disparities continue to hinder progress. Women in rural areas, in particular, face significant barriers to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, honor killings, and forced marriages, remains pervasive. The promise of the Beijing Declaration has yet to be fully realized for millions of Pakistani women.

The Plight of Pakistani Women and Girls

The social circumstances of Pakistani women are shaped by a complex interplay of cultural, economic, and political factors. Despite constitutional guarantees of equality, women often face discrimination in practice. For instance, while literacy rates have improved, only 48 percent of women are literate compared to 70 percent of men. In rural areas, girls are frequently pulled out of school to help with household chores or married off at a young age. According to UNICEF, 18 percent of girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 18, depriving them of education and opportunities for personal growth.

Economic empowerment is another critical challenge. While women make up nearly half of Pakistan’s population, their labor force participation rate is just 22 percent. Many women work in informal sectors with little job security or legal protection. Even in urban areas, professional women often face workplace harassment and a lack of support for work-life balance. The gender pay gap persists, and women are underrepresented in leadership roles across industries.

‘We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.’

Gender-based violence is perhaps the most pressing issue. According to the Aurat Foundation, over 5,000 cases of violence against women were reported in 2022 alone, and many more go unreported due to social stigma and fear of retaliation. Honor killings, acid attacks, and sexual harassment are grim realities for countless women. The lack of effective implementation of laws and weak enforcement mechanisms further exacerbate the problem.

Despite these challenges, there is hope. Pakistani youth, particularly young women and girls, are increasingly becoming agents of change. From initiatives like Malala Yousafzai’s global advocacy for girls’ education to grassroots movements like the Aurat March, young women are demanding their rights and challenging societal norms. Social media has become a powerful tool for amplifying their voices and mobilizing support for gender equality.

Education is key to unlocking this potential. When girls are educated, they are more likely to delay marriage, have healthier families, and contribute to the economy. Initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have shown promise in empowering women through financial inclusion and education stipends. However, more needs to be done to ensure that these programs reach the most marginalized communities.

Mentorship and leadership opportunities are also critical. Organizations like the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus and the Pakistan Women’s Foundation are working to empower women in politics and business. By investing in young women’s leadership skills and providing platforms for their voices to be heard, Pakistan can harness the energy and creativity of its youth to drive lasting change.

Entrepreneurship offers a promising avenue for women’s empowerment. Organizations such as Kashf Foundation and Akhuwat have played a significant role in providing microfinance opportunities to women entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish businesses and support their families. Government initiatives like the Ehsaas Programme and Women on Wheels have also aimed at increasing financial and social mobility for women.

The youth of Pakistan, particularly young women and adolescent girls, hold the key to a more equitable future. With over 60 percent of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30, empowering young women through education, leadership training, and digital inclusion can create a ripple effect of positive change. In this regard, equal pay, safe working environments, access to credit, and skill development must be prioritized. Encouraging STEM education for girls and providing mentorship opportunities can help break traditional barriers and ensure women’s representation in diverse fields.

The rise of women-led startups, digital activism, and social enterprises highlights the potential of young Pakistani women in reshaping societal norms. Platforms like She Loves Tech Pakistan and CodeGirls Karachi are equipping young women with entrepreneurial and technical skills, ensuring their participation in the digital economy.

Social media has also provided a space for feminist discourse, where young activists raise awareness about gender-based violence, workplace rights, and mental health. The digital generation has a crucial role in challenging harmful traditions and advocating for progressive policies.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day reminds us that achieving gender equality is not just a moral imperative but a necessity for sustainable development. For Pakistan, empowering women and girls is not only about fulfilling international commitments but also about unlocking the country’s full potential. By investing in the next generation and addressing the systemic barriers that hold women back, Pakistan can pave the way for a feminist future where rights, equality, and empowerment are realities for all. As Malala Yousafzai once said, “We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.” Let us work together to ensure that no Pakistani woman or girl is left behind.

The writer is a teacher and can be reached at ghaniausman786 @gmail.com.