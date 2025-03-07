Breaking Barriers through Wheels of Change

As the world celebrates yet another women’s day on 8th of the March, it also highlights the stark disparities that exist in women’s development indicators across the globe. While women in the developed world are empowered and enjoy the freedom to live a life of their own choice, women from underprivileged countries including Pakistan continue to face trivial challenges.

The Pakistani women’s struggle is not limited to only the provision of basic needs but the certain limitations on their freedom and safety remain a challenge for them. The disparities that arise from the rural-urban division are however another challenge which highlights differences among these women in access to resources, opportunities, and social freedom. Urban women on one hand have better access to education, health care and employment, but on the other hand, rural women face multiple challenges.

The statistics reveal that more than 16 million girls of school-going age are out of school in our country. As per the Asian Development Bank report, women’s participation in the labour force is also reported very low as the female labour force participation rate (FLFP) is around 21%, compared to a global average of 39%. One key challenge that remains a major hurdle towards women’s empowerment is the economic empowerment of women. The economic empowerment of women is significant for women’s autonomy and well-being. The economic empowerment of women is key to women’s ability to have financial access and gain significant control over their own lives and choices.

Electric scooters are proven as a key solution in making women’s mobility easy

The restrictions on women’s mobility are a major obstacle to women’s economic empowerment as it leaves a greater effect on women’s access to education, health care and job opportunities. In a country like Pakistan where women’s participation in the labour force and women’s access to education is already very low, the transportation facilities, which are tailored to women’s needs are scarce in the country. The certain safety concerns, social and cultural norms and economic dependency of women on men are great obstacles in the way of those women who push for change to improve their lives.

The easy means of mobility is the right way to expand educational and economic opportunities for women. In such a scenario, the electric Scooties trend, in particular, in urban areas is gaining significant momentum and is a game changer for women on the path of empowerment. These electric Scooters and bikes have already impacted positively on the economies of several developed world by making women mobility easy and safe.

Electric scooters are proven as a key solution in making women’s mobility easy, thus empowering them economically. The world has seen successful stories from many countries, especially our neighbouring countries like China and India where “women on wheel” initiatives have empowered thousands of women with the help of training of ride and the provision of easy electric bikes for them. The National Institute of Transport and Development in India has shared success stories as of result of the “Women on the Wheel” initiative where women of all ages, from young to old have built their capacities to be on their own and earn self-independence. These young girls and women are seen independently moving towards their educational institutes, job places and markets. Even a rise in women as delivery girls is being witnessed, adding to the financial independence of women.

Similarly, a report from the Chinese Ministry of Transport reveals that women comprise about 40% of the users of shared electric bikes and scooters, allowing them to access job opportunities, schools, and healthcare more easily. Pakistan, on the other hand, has slowly and gradually picked up the trend of the “women on the wheel” initiative. Pakistan’s strong religious, cultural and social beliefs though are major hurdles for women who look for such independence through easy mobility means. Certain traditional roles and gender stereotypes in Pakistan discourage women to travel alone or engage freely in public activities. Despite some recent efforts of the state to provide safe transportation means to women, in particular in urban areas, women’s participation in economic activities remains low.

In such a scenario a push and boost to electrical vehicles in the form of bike and Scotties usage among women will eventually break barriers and will allow women to embrace mobility as a weapon through which they can conquer the world. The recent initiatives by the government, in particular in the province of Punjab on women’s accessibility and easy purchase of electric bikes in very much appreciated. Such initiatives and policies need to see the day of light as women on the wheel promise the country a progress and development and help in improving pivotal economic indicators related to women’s empowerment.

Electric bikes throughout the world not only guarantee easy women’s mobility, but they leave a greater impact on the environment too. These electric bikes are a sustainable mode of development as they promise an environment which is clean and green. With zero emissions, the usage of electrical vehicles in general significantly reduces air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, these electric bikes are affordable and easy to charge. There is a dire need for the state of Pakistan to not only make sure of the implementation of initiatives announced on the easy provision and accessibility of these electrical bikes but also facilitate the local industry that is either manufacturing these electrical bikes or importing them. This industry needs government support in many aspects.

Besides, educational institutions and mass media can play an important role by spreading the word about the easy mobility of women through electric bikes and Scotties. Initiatives with great determination are required to take on training young girls and women to ride these bikes while addressing gender stereotypes that prevent women from using this easy mode of transportation. Easy mobility is not just about reaching from one place to another; it provides a sea of opportunities which is a tool towards empowerment and progress, in particular for women.

The writer is the Director of Sughra Begum Center for Education Policy and Development at University of Punjab.