Govt reshuffles cabinet: Key ministries assigned in new appointments

The federal government announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday, assigning key portfolios to newly inducted ministers. Mustafa Kamal of MQM-P has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Health, while PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi will lead the Ministry of Railways.

Other appointments include Tariq Fazal Chaudhry as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Ali Pervaiz Malik as Minister for Petroleum. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has been given the Religious Affairs portfolio, while Aurangzeb Khan Khichi will head National Heritage and Culture.

Khalid Hussain Magsi has been assigned Science and Technology, Muhammad Munir Wattoo will oversee Water Resources, and Muhammad Junaid Anwar will lead Maritime Affairs. Raza Hayat Hiraj has been appointed Minister for Defense Production. The reshuffle follows last month’s oath-taking ceremony, where President Asif Ali Zardari swore in 13 federal ministers, 11 ministers of state, and three advisors at the Presidency.