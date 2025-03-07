India vs New Zealand: Champions trophy final set for epic clash

India and New Zealand will face off in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, with veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma potentially playing their last ODI tournament. Kohli, 36, and Rohit, 37, have already retired from T20Is, and with the next 50-over World Cup in 2027, this could be their final ICC event in the format. India, aiming for a record third title, enter the final as favorites after winning all four of their matches.

Rohit’s side has relied on a strong spin attack, with Varun Chakravarthy’s 5-42 playing a key role in their group-stage win over New Zealand. Kohli has been in top form, scoring a crucial unbeaten 100 against Pakistan and 84 in the semi-final against Australia. Despite Rohit’s modest scores, his aggressive starts have helped India dominate at the spin-friendly Dubai pitch.

New Zealand, seeking their second Champions Trophy title, defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-finals but suffered a setback as pacer Matt Henry picked up a shoulder injury. Left-hander Rachin Ravindra has been a standout performer, scoring 226 runs in three matches, including a record-breaking 108 against South Africa. The Black Caps, however, remain unsure of the Dubai pitch conditions.

While India has the home crowd advantage, New Zealand holds a superior record in global white-ball tournaments, with nine wins against India. They also stunned India with a 3-0 Test series win last year. The final promises a thrilling battle, with both teams eager to lift the trophy and cement their place in history.