Pakistan’s textile industry to get major govt backing

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving key issues in the textile sector. He assured industry leaders that concerns related to taxation, energy, and financing would be addressed to ensure sustainable growth.

During a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), senior officials from the Finance Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) pledged to support the sector. Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of the textile industry in Pakistan’s economy and promised policy improvements.

The finance minister assured that the government would analyze APTMA’s recommendations and incorporate viable proposals into the federal budget. He stressed that ongoing consultation with industry stakeholders is crucial for economic stability and growth.

APTMA representatives, led by Chairman Kamran Arshad, presented key challenges and requested further assistance in clearing outstanding tax refunds. They appreciated the government’s efforts and urged continued support for long-term industrial development.