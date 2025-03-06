Lahore High Court appoints first woman judge in a decade

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is celebrating a historic moment with the appointment of Justice Abhar Gul Khan as an additional judge. She becomes only the second woman to join the LHC’s judicial ranks, following the elevation of Justice Aalia Neelum, the current chief justice. Justice Abhar Gul Khan, born in Lahore in 1972, has had a distinguished legal career. She earned her LLB from Punjab University in 1995 and an LLM in 1998. After topping the written examination, she was appointed a civil judge in 1999, where she gained recognition for clearing a significant backlog of cases.

Throughout her career, Justice Abhar Gul Khan held various positions, including senior civil judge, additional sessions judge, and judge of the anti-terrorism court in Lahore. She is most notable for presiding over the Kasur child sexual assault case and other high-profile matters. Women have made significant strides at LHC, with Justice Aalia Neelum becoming the first female chief justice. Other notable women, have also served as LHC judges, paving the way for future generations of women in the judiciary.