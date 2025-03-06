Ishq Di Chashni faces backlash, edits controversial scene

Ramadan special drama Ishq Di Chashni has come under fire for its portrayal of dwarfism, particularly through the character Rasgulla. While initially praised for its storyline, the show faced criticism for depicting Rasgulla in a degrading manner. A scene where Khushhal Khan’s character swung him around for comedic effect sparked social media backlash, raising concerns about the representation of differently-abled individuals.

In response, the channel swiftly removed the controversial scene, earning praise for taking action. However, concerns persist as viewers demand more respectful portrayals. Another criticized moment showed Sehar Khan’s character treating Rasgulla as a child, offering him a lollipop and reinforcing harmful stereotypes.

The controversy has ignited a crucial conversation about media sensitivity. While the removal of offensive content is a step forward, the drama’s future reception depends on how it addresses inclusivity moving forward. Fans hope Ishq Di Chashni will use this moment to promote more thoughtful storytelling.