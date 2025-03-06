Trump issues stark warning to Hamas over captives

President Donald Trump has made a strong demand for Hamas to release Israeli captives, warning of severe consequences if they are not freed. In a social media post, he declared that the captives’ release must happen immediately or there would be “hell to pay,” stating it was Hamas’ “last warning.”

Trump’s remarks came after the White House confirmed direct talks with Hamas. However, the Palestinian group has insisted that captives will only be released as part of a ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, ceasefire talks remain at a standstill, with Israel refusing to commit to a permanent end to hostilities.

The ongoing blockade on Gaza has raised international concerns, with the United Nations and human rights groups condemning Israel’s actions. Trump has also continued to advocate for the forced displacement of Gaza’s population, drawing criticism for his rhetoric and raising questions about potential violations of international law. In addition to the escalating tensions, the United States rejected a reconstruction plan for Gaza backed by Arab leaders. Trump’s proposal involves relocating Palestinians and transforming Gaza into a U.S.-administered coastal zone, which contrasts with the Arab-backed plan allowing residents to remain.