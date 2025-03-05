Punjab’s development push: Rs21 billion investment for key projects

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five major development schemes valued at over Rs21 billion during its 68th meeting, chaired by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan. Key projects include the establishment of urban bus depots and related infrastructure in Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs1.582 billion and the creation of a minority development fund worth Rs2.1 billion.

Additionally, three non-formal education initiatives across Punjab received substantial funding. A total of Rs4.758 billion was allocated for Central Punjab, Rs7.555 billion for South Punjab, and Rs5.299 billion for North Punjab to improve educational opportunities in these regions.

In a separate development, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is set to activate more sports complexes under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex, reviewing its modern facilities, including an e-library and sports courts. Plans to activate other complexes, including the EME and China Scheme complexes, are underway to benefit local residents.