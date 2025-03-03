Adrien Brody wins best actor for ‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody clinched his second Oscar for best actor, winning Sunday for his role as a visionary Hungarian architect in “The Brutalist” and solidifying his legacy as one of Hollywood’s most compelling talents. Brody took home best actor at the 97th Academy Awards for his powerful portrayal of Lázló Tóth, who escapes the Holocaust and sails to the United States to find his American Dream. The film spans 30 years in the life of Tóth, a fictional character whose unorthodox designs challenged societal norms and his relentless pursuit of artistic integrity. “It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is,” Brody said during his acceptance speech. He’s the 11th man to win best actor more than once. Daniel Day-Lewis is a three-time winner and nine others – Spencer Tracy, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Gary Cooper, Tom Hanks, Fredric March, Sean Penn and Anthony Hopkins – are two-time best actor winners. Brody called out antisemitism and racism during his speech. “I’m here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of antisemitism and racism and othering,” he said.