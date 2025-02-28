The Indus River: A lifeline under threat

The essential flows of the Indus River, including environmental flows, are vital for the survival of urban and rural areas, as well as forests, freshwater ecosystems, agriculture, and the deltaic system in downstream Sindh. These flows sustain major cities such as Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, and Thatta.

Yet, few truly grasp the urgency of this crisis, despite its direct connection to food security, livelihoods, and economic stability for a rapidly growing population.

Climate Change, Population Growth, and Changing Landscapes

Rising temperatures and climate change are accelerating glacial melt in the Himalayas, altering the Indus River’s flow and increasing the risk of long-term water shortages.

A rapidly growing population, expanding agriculture, and increasing industrial demand are placing immense pressure on the river’s already dwindling resources.

Emerging Water Conflicts

Water shortages within Pakistan, particularly in Sindh, could escalate inter-provincial and federal disputes over Indus River water allocation, increasing tensions and conflicts.

Unilateral and unplanned upstream projects, such as the construction of new canals and water diversions, pose serious threats to downstream provinces, raising fears of reduced water flows, ecosystem damage, and economic losses.

Glacial Melt, Unpredictable Weather, and Disasters

The accelerated melting of glaciers and shifting precipitation patterns-evident in the catastrophic 2022 floods that submerged one-third of Pakistan-are disrupting the natural flow of the Indus, increasing the likelihood of both extreme floods and prolonged droughts.

In Sindh, the 2022 floods resulted in:

* 799 fatalities

* 8 million displaced individuals.

* Destruction of 2.2 million houses.

* Damage to 13,000 kilometers of roads.

* Devastation of 4.4 million acres of agricultural land.

The reduction of river flow, combined with rising sea levels, is causing saltwater intrusion in the Indus Delta, devastating ecosystems, agricultural lands, and freshwater sources.

Human-Induced Degradation

Industrial pollution and untreated wastewater are contaminating the limited water that still reaches downstream, threatening aquatic life and water quality, making it unusable for human and wildlife consumption.

The absence of sufficient river flow will lead to:

* Zero sedimentation in agricultural lands and the delta, impacting soil fertility, crop productivity, and fisheries.

* Destruction of mangroves and carbon sinks in coastal areas, leading to a collapse of marine fisheries resources and worsening nutritional issues in coastal cities like Karachi, Thatta, and Badin.

* Deteriorating air quality, accelerating respiratory diseases and increasing premature deaths, particularly in Sindh’s major cities.

* Unfolding climate disasters due to the absence of river flow, making it impossible to control environmental degradation.

* Severe disruptions to freshwater lakes, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultry, fruit production, medicinal plants, livelihoods, the cotton industry, vegetable farming, and supply chains.

* Port operations and exports will suffer, as environmental instability and freshwater shortages impact industrial activities, trade, and connectivity.

Remember!

* Any shortage of water in the Indus River could trigger an irreparable disaster for Sindh.

* People will face hunger, disease outbreaks, environmental crises, drinking water shortages, rising food prices, and worsening poverty.

* The depletion of Indus River flows will dismantle Sindh’s socio-economic systems.

* Once-thriving agricultural and urban communities will be pushed deeper into poverty and food insecurity.

* Millions may be forced to migrate, suffering severe consequences-just as the people of the Indus Delta have been displaced due to environmental devastation caused by the river’s declining flow over the past several decades. Vast stretches of once-fertile land have already turned into barren landscapes.

* Those who are well-off in other regions may not yet realize the gravity of the situation, but if this crisis continues, they too could one day find themselves standing in lines seeking relief.

What Can You Do?

Take a moment each day to learn at least one new fact about how your life is connected to the Indus River-and what could happen if its waters are diverted, leaving it to run dry.

Next Steps

1. Monitor River Flows: Stay informed and engage in discussions that influence policies ensuring essential Indus River flows.

2. Connect with Experts: Collaborate with water scientists, climate experts, and data analysts to better understand the crisis.

3. Develop Emergency Plans: Prepare for potential water shortages, extreme weather events, and socio-economic disruptions.

4. Urban and Rural Preparedness: Strengthen resilience in both urban and rural communities to withstand water crises and food insecurity.

5. Anticipate Future Challenges: Consider conflict scenarios, mass displacement, and economic repercussions, ensuring Sindh is ready to face the consequences of water scarcity.

The writer is an expert on IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management, and a research scholar.