The Ticking Time Bomb

The 35th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team recently submitted to the UN Security Council has established that the de-facto rulers of Afghanistan prioritize anarchy over domestic and regional prosperity. While the Taliban group adamantly denies the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on its soil, the report reveals the Afghan Taliban’s logistical, operational and financial support for TTP. The TTP’s leader Noor Wali Mehsud’s family receives a monthly payment of $43000 by the Interim Afghan Government (IAG). Under the patronage of the Taliban, the TTP is rapidly establishing new training centres in Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktika provinces and ramping up its manpower by recruiting individuals from Afghan Taliban ranks as well. Owing to these factors, the TTP has carried out 600 attacks in Pakistan during the last six months. Despite all kinds of engagements, diplomatic as well as military, the Afghan Taliban is not ready to abandon its support for the TTP.

The enhanced collaboration among TTP, the IAG, and Al-Qaida might result in TTP metamorphosising into an extra-regional threat, ultimately turning it into an umbrella organisation for other terrorist factions operating in South Asia.

The report also categorically debunks the Afghan government’s claims of Pakistan harbouring ISK-P and providing it shelter in the Balochistan province. According to the report, Pakistani security forces dealt a significant blow to IS-K’s efforts to establish its network in Pakistan by arresting three high-profile operatives. The IS-K leaders identified as Adil Panjsheri, an Afghan national, Abu Munzir, a Tajik, and Kaka Younis, an Uzbek, were said to be central figures in the recruitment, travel and funding of fighters and suicide bombers, including those involved in attacks in Kerman and Moscow. ISKP has conducted many attacks in Afghanistan, targeting civilians and Afghan leaders to weaken IAG’s control and putting into question its credibility to provide security to its people. Despite taking strict action against the ISKP, it continues to be a nightmare for the Taliban. Though the growth of ISKP in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to not only IAG but also to the entire region, the Taliban group is reaping what it sowed. Providing safe havens to groups like TTP, Al Qaeda, ETIM and dozens of others has eventually created a breeding ground for the likes of them. The rising threat of ISKP should serve as a wake-up call to the Afghan Taliban and they must comprehensively rein in all terrorist groups.

For the world community, it must press the Afghan de-facto authorities to take action against all groups before time slips through their fingers. As per the report, the enhanced collaboration among TTP, the IAG, and Al-Qaida in terms of the provision of suicide bombers and fighters and ideological guidance, might result in TTP metamorphosising into an extra-regional threat, ultimately turning it into an umbrella organisation for other terrorist factions operating in South Asia. The window for effective action is rapidly closing. Failure to act now will lead to catastrophic security implications that will reverberate far beyond borders for decades to come.

