Fans criticise teaser of ‘Qulfee’

Shahroz Sabzwari’s starrer ‘Qulfee’ invites negative comments for multiple issues on its teaser.

Despite generating buzz with its promotional material, the film has received backlash for its visuals, styling and overall presentation.

The film starring Shahroz Sabzwari and Saeeda Imtiaz is facing criticism ahead of its release. Shahroz Sabzwari, known for his roles in hit dramas like Deewar-e-Shab, Nand and Dilruba, is stepping into cinema once again. Many viewers have found the teaser and recently released songs unappealing, describing them as “cringe” and overly dramatic.

One of the songs, performed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and directed by Wali Hamid Khan, was expected to impress audiences.

However, it fell short of expectations, further fuelling the negative reactions.

The teaser features the actors in flashy outfits with intense expressions, which social media users have criticised for lacking creativity and refinement.

Social media platforms, particularly Instagram and X, have been flooded with negative comments.

Many fans questioned why the film industry continues to produce movies that fail to meet audience expectations.

One user commented: “We have been making absolutely beautiful dramas. Why are our films a disaster?”

Another wrote: “Why do you make films when you know they will flop?”

A third user mocked the visuals, saying: “When you order SRK and Aishwarya Rai from Daraz.” One queried: “What are these weird outfits? WHO is the designer?”

Criticism has also been directed at Shahroz Sabzwari’s appearance, with fans calling his bold outfits unnecessary and out of place. Some viewers found the film’s visuals inappropriate, especially given the actors’ young appearance.