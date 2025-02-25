Kabul – Chaos and Terrorism

As three and a half years of the Islamic Emirate’s (IAG) rule in Kabul march forward, chaos and instability reign. The rise of the Islamic State’s Khorasan Province (ISKP) within Afghanistan has worsened an already precarious security situation. This growing threat doesn’t just loom over IAG; it extends its shadow across the region, inviting concern from neighbouring countries and the international community.

In a chilling development, a recent meeting convened by ISKP commander Gull Nazim, also known as Molvi Zakir, in Kunar District underscored the group’s ambitions. Discussing tactical plans for increased terrorist activities against IAG, strengthening their foothold in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, and plotting assassinations of Afghan Taliban leaders, the meeting symbolizes the audacity with which ISKP is challenging the Taliban’s rule. The implications of such a resurgence cannot be underestimated, as ISKP aims to erode Taliban control while promoting its extremist agenda through a litany of attacks on both civilians and Taliban officials.

The international community has become increasingly alarmed at the deterioration of security in Afghanistan. The recent reports from SIGAR and the UN monitoring team highlight unsettling trends: the Taliban’s logistical, operational, and financial support for various terrorist factions, including TTP, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS. Disturbingly, the reports reveal that the Taliban continues to facilitate the war machine of TTP, which orchestrated a staggering 600 attacks inside Pakistan over just six months, with clear backing from IAG.

This blatant support for terrorism is alarming not only for Pakistan but for all neighbouring states. Countries like Iran and several Central Asian nations are now faced with heightened fears of cross-border terrorism, leading to increased tension in an already volatile region. The repercussions of IAG’s failure to address these growing threats extend well beyond Afghanistan’s borders, suggesting that a reckless disregard for regional stability will only backfire.

Taliban’s rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the reality of their complicity in supporting terrorist networks that threaten not only Afghanistan’s security but the entire region’s peace.

The UN’s warnings about escalating terrorism originating from Afghanistan should serve as a clarion call for action. The time has come for a renewed effort to hold Kabul accountable for its role in sponsoring terrorism and failing to uphold its commitments. As Islamabad and regional powers urge the international community to intervene, it becomes clear that the IAG’s fabric of power is woven with threads of insurrection and violence.

What is particularly troubling is the Taliban’s persistent denial of the issues brought to light in various reports. Their rhetoric stands in stark contrast to the reality of their complicity in supporting terrorist networks that threaten not only Afghanistan’s security but the entire region’s peace. The IAG cannot afford to be a passive observer in this crisis; it must take decisive action against ISKP and other extremist groups that threaten to engulf the region in chaos.

Beneath this tumultuous surface lies a critical truth – the tide of terrorism, fueled by IAG’s indifference, knows no borders. The flames of unrest threaten to consume not just Afghanistan, but to spill into neighbouring territories, thus demanding immediate and collective action. The Taliban must prioritize national security and cease their support for groups like TTP to ensure the safety of their populace and the stability of the region.

In the face of these grim realities, it is high time for both the IAG and the international community, particularly the United States, to reckon with the failure of Kabul to contain the spread of terror.

The ever-looming threat that ISKP and others pose demands a unified front to restore peace – for the sake of Afghanistan and the wider region.

The writer is a freelance columnist.