Imran Qureshi Appointed Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s Most Prestigious Honour for Artists



[Lahore – February 22, 2025] – Celebrated contemporary artist Imran Qureshi has been decorated Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French Ministry of Culture in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the world of arts and culture.

The distinction – one of France’s highest honours for cultural achievements – acknowledges individuals who have significantly enriched the arts, literature, and cultural exchange. Imran Qureshi, who is celebrated globally for his mastery of contemporary miniature painting and site-specific installations, joins an esteemed list of international artists recognised for their creative excellence.

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati highlighted Qureshi’s impact in an official letter, stating: ‘I am both honoured and delighted to inform you […] I am awarding you the rank of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, one of the primary distinctions among the four ministerial orders of the French Republic. Through this award, which is intended to reward those who have distinguished themselves by their creativity in the cultural spheres, or by their support for the dissemination of knowledge and works that form the wealth of our cultural heritage, France has decided to pay tribute to your contribution to the distribution of Arts and Letters in France and worldwide. It gives me great pleasure to hereby highlight your dedication in the service of culture, which holds such a special place in French people’s hearts.’

A reception was held in Lahore hosted by H.E. Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan for the presentation of the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres to Imran Qureshi.

Imran Qureshi has continuously pushed artistic boundaries, blending traditional miniature painting techniques with contemporary themes to create thought-provoking works that have captivated audiences globally. His association with France is reflected in his exhibitions at Thaddaeus Ropac in Paris and Pantin, his participation in Nuit Blanche at Place du Panthéon, and his contributions to Christian Louboutin : l’Exhibition[niste] in Paris and Monaco, as well as the presentation of his work at Alliance Française Gallery in Lahore. His art has also been exhibited at other prestigious international venues, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Venice Biennale and Art Basel. He is one of the world’s most sought-after artists from South Asia.

The award further solidifies Qureshi’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s contemporary art landscape and his contributions to fostering global artistic dialogue.