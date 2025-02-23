Population Explosion

Pakistan is experiencing rapid population growth. By 2025, it’s expected to surpass 240 million people.While this demographic shift presents the potential for economic growth and a youthful labor force, it also introduces significant challenges related to urbanization, governance, and resource management.

As more people move to cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad for better job prospects, urbanization accelerates. This shift can indicate economic growth, but it also puts immense pressure on urban services. Overcrowded living conditions, traffic congestion, and inadequate public services can erode the quality of life for many residents. Without effective planning and management, this increased demand on urban resources could lead to environmental degradation, further complicating urban living.

Local governments often lack the capacity to deal with the rapid increase in urban populations. Many large cities are overwhelmed, leading to inefficiencies and potential political unrest. Effective governance is crucial for managing population growth and ensuring that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.

The government of Pakistan faces significant obstacles in meeting the needs of its growing population. Providing adequate education, healthcare, and employment for everyone is complex, especially when growth outpaces available resources. Previous attempts at family planning initiatives have struggled due to cultural and social factors that hinder their implementation. As a result, policies aimed at lowering birth rates often fall short.

Studying successful countries can offer valuable lessons for Pakistan. For instance, China’s one-child policy, despite its controversies, effectively managed population growth. Iran’s family planning programs have also slowed population growth while supporting economic development. Pakistan can take cues from these examples by enhancing public awareness about family planning and making such services more accessible, especially in rural areas.

A vital part of managing population growth involves educating women. Countries that focus on women’s education typically see a decline in birth rates. In Pakistan, improving access to education for girls is critical. This not only helps slow population growth but also opens up more job opportunities in the future.

Incorporating family planning education into national discussions is essential. People should understand the social and economic benefits of smaller families. When families have fewer children, they can invest more in their education and healthcare, contributing to a healthier and more prosperous society.

While Pakistan’s population growth presents challenges, it also offers opportunities for progress. By learning from the experiences of other countries and adopting proactive strategies, Pakistan can create a future that balances growth with sustainability. Thoughtful urban planning, improved governance, and a strong emphasis on education can help the nation realize the full potential of its growing population.

Countries that have successfully managed population growth have seen better living standards and fairer distribution of resources. By adopting effective family planning policies, prioritizing education, and enhancing governance, Pakistan can tackle the challenges of its rising population and build a brighter, more sustainable future for all its citizens.

The writer is a freelance columnist.