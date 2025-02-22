Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

In a key development towards improved internet connectivity in Pakistan, the Africa-1 submarine cable is set to make landfall in Karachi at PTCL’s Sea View landing station on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

PTCL disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The groundbreaking celebration for joining the high capacity, Africa-1 Submarine Cable is scheduled for February 22, 2025, making its landfall at Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) landing site at Sea View, Karachi marking a transformative step in enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity,” read the notice.

Giving the overview of the project, PTCL informed that back in November 2020, the Board of Directors of the company approved an investment of $59.5 million for the Africa-1 submarine cable project.

“This initiative aims to provide connectivity between the UAE, Europe, and Africa, along with multiple landing stations,” read the notice. PTCL shared that it began investing in the project annually as part of its CAPEX starting in 2021.

“Till 2025, approximately 75% of the total investment have been completed over four years, with the expectation that the full or maximum project cost will be reached within the year.

“The project is expected to achieve its Ready for Service (RFS) in Q1 2026. Once the RFS is completed, the Africa-1 submarine cable will be fully operational, and the company will begin generating revenue from the project, contributing positively to its top-line growth,” it added.

The development comes as Pakistan faces frequent internet disruptions owing to several factors, including cable faults, government restrictions and technical issues.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman told the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication that four new submarine cables were being introduced to enhance the country’s internet performance.

In December 2024, PTA in a statement said it had made “significant strides” in enhancing international connectivity through the facilitation of Transworld Associate (TWA), the landing partner of 2Africa submarine cable for Pakistan.

The initiative “will improve Pakistan’s international telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity”, it said then.

Experts believe that with Africa-1 and other upcoming submarine cables, Pakistan is set to strengthen its digital infrastructure, reducing connectivity disruptions and improving internet speeds.