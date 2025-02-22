IMF confirms Pakistan visit to review $7bn loan program

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that a delegation will visit Pakistan in mid-March to review the country’s $7 billion loan program.

According to IMF representative, Mair Benitez, the delegation will hold discussions with Pakistani authorities on the first review under the loan program.

In addition to reviewing the loan program, the IMF delegation will also discuss Pakistan’s request for climate financing. Furthermore, a technical team from the IMF will visit Pakistan at the end of February to discuss technical aspects of climate financing.

The technical team will assess potential arrangements for climate financing and engage in discussions on related technical matters.