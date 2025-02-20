Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.46 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.36. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.85 and Rs 281.35, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 26 paisa to close at Rs292.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs292.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.84, whereas an increase of 21 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.67 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.46. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 03 paisa each to close at Rs 76.08 and Rs 74.51, respectively.