Gold up by Rs.3,800 per tola to reach record level of Rs.308,000

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.3,800 and was sold all time high at Rs 308,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 304,200 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,258 to Rs 264,060 from Rs 260,802 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.2,986 to Rs 242,063 from Rs 239,077. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.90 to Rs.3,440 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.77 to Rs.2,949. The price of gold in the international market increased by $34 to $2,944 from $2,910 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by Rs.0.51 to $32.96, the Association reported.