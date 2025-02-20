National Skills University achieves int’l accreditation

City and Guilds UK, a global authority in skills development since 1876, has conferred international accreditation upon the National Skills University(NSU) Islamabad.

This prestigious recognition shows the institution’s commitment to delivering world-class vocational education, aligning its standards with global best practices, and ultimately empowering Pakistani youth to compete in international job markets.Pakistani cuisine recipes

The accreditation, facilitated through the collaborative efforts of GEMS Middle East and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), heralds a new era of opportunity for skilled professionals in Pakistan.

By securing this endorsement, the National Skills University Islamabad has solidified its standing as a center of excellence. Moreover, it has also unlocked new career pathways for its students, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and European countries-regions actively seeking technically proficient workers.

According to Mr. Tabish Fareedi, Country Representative for City & Guilds UK, a Royal Chartered Institute has long been synonymous with excellence in vocational training. Its certification is regarded as a gold standard, equipping individuals with future-proof competencies essential for navigating the complexities of an evolving global workforce.

The arrival of this accreditation in Pakistan is credited to the visionary leadership of NAVTTC Chairperson Ms. Gulmina Bilal Ahmad and her team.