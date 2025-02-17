India’s Achilles’ Heel

For years, India has strutted onto the global stage, propped up by foreign backers who handed it the script of China’s counterweight without ensuring it had the means to play the part. In its eagerness to flex its muscles, India has plundered its own backyard-ravaging the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and manipulating rivers at its neighbours’ expense-only to find itself up a creek without a paddle. The fallout? A region teetering on environmental catastrophe, fraying diplomatic ties, and a self-inflicted vulnerability to China’s cold, calculated countermoves.

India’s geopolitical ambitions have been brewing since the Partition plan, which granted it the most strategic geography of the subcontinent and control over the region’s water resources. However, much of the Western capital and trade incentives meant to elevate India as a counterweight to China have fuelled an unchecked infrastructure spree-one that has pushed both nature and its neighbours to the brink. Overzealous dam-building and river diversions have sucked up water sources, worsening drought conditions in downstream areas. Cities have been thrown up on ecologically fragile lands, leading to frequent floods and environmental degradation. Roads and industrial corridors have torn through once-thriving forests, increasing soil erosion and making Himalayan settlements more vulnerable to landslides. India’s obsession with mega-projects has not only run down its own resources but has also thrown the region’s ecological balance into disarray, leaving it at the mercy of erratic climate patterns.

Now that China stands firm to reshape history, Western powers fuel India’s illusions of military strength, driving it to spend billions on defence deals while it struggles with the fallout of its reckless environmental policies. As Western economic backing weakens, domestic inequalities widen, and polarisation deepens under the weight of Hindutva politics, India faces an impending reckoning. The cost of aspiring to regional hegemony is proving heavier than expected.

China isn’t merely responding to India’s moves-it is drawing India into a battleground of its choosing. India’s environmental mismanagement-deforestation, soil erosion, and unchecked infrastructure projects-has eroded its hold on the region. Glacial melting, shifting river courses, and erratic precipitation have heightened climate-induced instability, turning the Himalayas from a natural fortress into a strategic liability. Himalayas, once a natural fortress, have become India’s strategic Achilles’ heel.

The rugged terrain is a pressure point where Beijing is dictating the terms of engagement. The Galwan Heights clash was a stark demonstration of this strategy, forcing India into a high-altitude standoff that exposed its military vulnerabilities. Years later, Russian diplomacy had to step in to defuse tensions. And this is only the beginning. China’s upcoming mega-dam on the Brahmaputra, yet again in the Himalayas, is another stark reminder of the price India could pay for its delusions. If Beijing chooses to tighten the screws further, India’s reckless handling of water resources will turn into its worst nightmare. With the ability to control water flow, China holds an ace that could disrupt agriculture, energy production, and water security in India’s northeast. The Himalayas, rather than serving as a barrier, have become a chessboard where China holds the upper hand, forcing India to react rather than dictate terms.

Sensing the shifting winds over the Himalayas, India’s neighbours see an opportunity in China’s bid to pull New Delhi away from the Western camp. The regime change in Bangladesh-long an ally of India-and its renewed ties with archrival Pakistan, Beijing’s steadfast ally, have set off alarm bells in New Delhi.

So, what’s the way out? Instead of being a pawn in great power games, India has the opportunity to lead South Asia toward strategic autonomy. A shift from confrontation to collaboration could turn the tide-not just for India but for the entire region.

The key lies in water diplomacy. Rather than playing politics with rivers, India could use them as bridges for regional cooperation. Shared irrigation projects, hydroelectric partnerships, and joint water management strategies could smooth over tensions with neighbours and ensure collective food security. By cleaning up its act and prioritising sustainable water use, India could offer an alternative model-one that binds the region together instead of tearing it apart.

If India takes a pragmatic course, even China might be willing to meet it halfway, turning rivalry into an opportunity for regional prosperity. Beijing has already mastered the art of economic diplomacy; if India were to step off its high horse and engage constructively, the region could see an era of cooperation rather than conflict. The question is: will India take a pragmatic course, or will it keep biting off more than it can chew? It stands at a crossroads-either remain trapped in a futile balancing act between the West and China or carve out a future where South Asia’s stability is anchored in shared prosperity. A simple step back from the brink could put India on the right track. But will it take it?

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen