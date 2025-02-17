Malik for modernizing agriculture for sustainable economic growth

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized on Sunday that Pakistan’s future depends on the adoption of modern technologies in agriculture to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

In a statement, he urged the government to prioritize this crucial sector, as agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, and food security.

He pointed out that despite its importance, the agricultural sector has not yet reached its full potential due to outdated practices, poor infrastructure, and insufficient investment. He advocated for policies promoting technological advancements, improved irrigation systems, and access to high-quality seeds and fertilizers. He also called for increased financial support to farmers, particularly smallholders, to mitigate challenges like rising input costs and climate change.

He highlighted the need for better market access and value addition to agricultural products to boost exports and revenues. He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in transforming the sector, noting that collaboration with the private sector and international organizations could drive innovation and productivity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik also underlined the vital role of education and training for farmers, equipping them with the necessary skills to adapt to modern agricultural practices. He said that prioritizing agriculture was not only an economic necessity but also a social imperative, as it impacts millions of livelihoods. By investing in agriculture, Pakistan can secure food, reduce poverty, and pave the way for sustainable development.