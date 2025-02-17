RCCI President calls for Charter of Economy

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), has emphasized the urgent need for a charter of economy to ensure policy continuity and economic growth. RCCI President Usman Shaukat while addressing the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference (APCPC) in Rahim Yar Khan, urged all key stakeholders to collaborate in formulating a comprehensive industrial policy to tackle economic challenges and promote sustainable development. Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi and representatives from other chambers were also present on the occasion. Highlighting the increasing cost of production, Shaukat stressed that Pakistan’s economic and industrial activities have significantly shrunk. “We need a clear and well-structured industrial policy that is developed in consultation with all stakeholders,” he stated. He pointed out that Pakistan is currently facing multiple economic challenges, including an energy crisis, and emphasized the necessity of promoting renewable energy and green energy solutions. “Without industrial promotion, economic progress is impossible,” he asserted.