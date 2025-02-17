‘Construction industry vital for economic growth’

Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said on Sunday that the construction industry was a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth, contributing significantly to GDP and providing employment to millions.

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Mian Zahid Iqbal, former VP of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), here, he emphasized that investment, policy support, and modern technology adoption were essential to maximizing the sector’s potential.

He highlighted the construction industry’s role in infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and housing, which were vital for economic progress and an improved quality of life.

He noted that government initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had spurred construction activity, attracted foreign investment, and boosted related industries such as cement, steel, and engineering services.

However, regulatory challenges, outdated technology, and limited financing options continue to hinder growth.

Saif Ur Rehman stressed the need for policy reforms, sustainable construction practices, and technological advancements to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact.