Office bearers of ICMA assume charge

Following the decision of the Honourable Islamabad High Court, the notification issued on November 30, 2024, regarding the office bearers of the National Council has been restored.

As per this notification, the following office bearers have been duly elected and will continue to serve: President: Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, FCMA, Vice President: Mr. Muhammad Yasin, FCMA, Honorary Secretary: Mr. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, FCMA and Honorary Treasurer: Mr. Abdul Qayyum, FCMA.

Profiles of Office Bearers

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, FCMA – President

Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Qazi, the newly elected President, is a distinguished management consultant and a passionate advocate for Chartered and Management Accountancy (CMA). With an illustrious career, he has significantly contributed to the profession, notably authoring the seminal book Management Accountant as a Management Consultant, a vital resource for professionals and students. He has been instrumental in elevating the status of CMAs at national and international levels. His active representation of ICMA Pakistan on global platforms, including IFAC, CAPA, and SAFA, has strengthened the institute’s global standing. He has also previously served as Vice President, ICMA.

Mr. Muhammad Yasin, FCMA – Vice President

Mr. Muhammad Yasin brings a wealth of leadership and management experience to his role as Vice President. Having previously served as Chairman of the Lahore Branch Council and Honorary Treasurer of ICMA Pakistan, he has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic initiatives and strengthening ICMA Pakistan’s institutional framework. His active engagement in various accounting forums underscores his commitment to advancing the CMA profession.

Mr. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, FCMA – Honorary Secretary

A dedicated professional, Mr. Azeem Hussain Siddiqui has significantly contributed to ICMA Pakistan through his involvement in key committees and branch councils. As a mentor and trainer, he has guided numerous students and professionals, enhancing the CMA profession. His expertise and dedication have earned him high regard within the accounting and finance community. He has also served as Chairman of the Karachi Branch Council, demonstrating strong leadership and commitment to the institute’s development.

Mr. Abdul Qayyum, FCMA – Honorary Treasurer

Mr. Abdul Qayyum brings extensive experience in financial management and governance, particularly in the public sector. Currently serving as CFO of the Diamer Bhasha Dam project, he has played a crucial role in financial oversight and strategic planning. Additionally, he has been actively engaged with the Lahore and Multan Branch Councils of ICMA Pakistan, further strengthening the Institute’s financial governance.

Rana Intzar Hussain, FCMA – Chairman Global Linkages Committee

A leader for ICMA Pakistan’s global presence, Rana Intzar Hussain is the first elected member from ICMA Pakistan stationed in the UAE. As Chairman of the Global Linkages Committee, will be instrumental in fostering international collaborations, strengthening ICMA Pakistan’s ties with global accounting bodies, and expanding opportunities for Pakistani CMAs in international markets.

This accomplished leadership team brings a wealth of expertise, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to advancing the Chartered and Management Accounting profession. Under their leadership, ICMA Pakistan will continue its mission to drive innovation, enhance professional excellence, and contribute to national and regional economic growth while strengthening its international presence.