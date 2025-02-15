Pakistan needs global IT branding: SAP MD

Pakistan must focus on the international branding of its IT industry to enhance global competitiveness, said Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director of SAP for Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain, and Afghanistan.

He made these remarks while discussing the digital transformation at Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, Tapal Tea, which is embracing cloud innovation through the ‘Rise with SAP’ initiative. This transformation aims to drive operational excellence, align business strategy, and pave the way for future growth. Through its partnership with SAP, Tapal has transitioned its entire business infrastructure to the cloud, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s FMCG sector.

“Pakistan’s IT transformation and increased adoption of digital solutions in both public and private sectors indicate significant potential. However, to truly unlock growth, there must be a structured roadmap with long-term policies,” said Saquib Ahmad. He further emphasized that the government must invest in digital literacy, improved regulatory frameworks, and stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate IT sector development.

Tapal Tea Private Limited’s General Manager for Information Technology, Muhammad Aamir Jamil, expressed confidence in the ongoing digital transformation. “Through this journey, Tapal is fully equipped to stay aligned with modern technology and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry. We take pride in leading the adoption of SAP’s cutting-edge solutions.”

As part of its digital roadmap, Tapal also plans to introduce SAP’s business intelligence module in the future. This will enhance predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insights, and operational planning. With AI-driven technology, Tapal will strengthen its data analytics capabilities, automate routine operations, and gain deeper insights into market trends and consumer behavior, enabling more informed and strategic business decisions.