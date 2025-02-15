Finance Minister leaves for KSA to attend AlUla Conference

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb has left for Saudi Arabia to attend the first high-level “AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies”.

He is participating in the two-day conference, beginning tomorrow in the ancient historic city of AlUla, at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Saudi Ministry of Finance.

Representatives from forty-eight countries have been invited to the conference.

It will consist of a total of nine sessions, with two hundred participants and thirty-six speakers.

During the conference, Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb will take part in a high-level panel discussion hosted by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.