Two more IMF delegations to visit Pakistan this month

Two more IMF delegations will visit Pakistan this month, with separate negotiations to be held for a total loan of $2.5 billion. An IMF delegation will visit Pakistan from February 24, with negotiations between Pakistan and IMF to focus on a new concessional loan of $1.5 billion. The new loan program will be for addressing losses from climate change. Discussions were held during the Prime Minister’s meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF delegation will negotiate the new climate change loan program. Pakistan’s economy suffered $30 billion in losses from climate change two years ago. The IMF will help reduce climate change losses in the new loan program. The IMF will review climate change measures and targets in the new loan program. Discussions about the new climate change loan program are expected to continue until the first week of March.