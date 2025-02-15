Illegal Constructions in Lahore Flourish Despite Chief Minister’s Orders

The unchecked proliferation of illegal constructions in the provincial capital has rendered the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Local Government Minister, and Secretary of Local Government ineffective. Across multiple zones, including Nishter Zone, Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone, Ravi Zone, and Shalimar Zone, unauthorized residential and commercial constructions have surged to unprecedented levels, effectively undermining the authority of the Local Government’s Planning Department.

Sources reveal that illegal subdivisions and unapproved constructions are thriving citywide, with building inspectors allegedly colluding directly with land mafias. Reports indicate that even properties subjected to official notices by the Deputy CEO of Lahore saw construction activity accelerate rather than cease, as enforcement actions were deliberately obstructed.

Investigations have uncovered that the so-called demolitions and anti-encroachment drives across Lahore’s nine administrative zones have largely been superficial. Officials have allegedly staged demolitions by targeting a few properties for show, only to facilitate their reconstruction within days, reportedly in exchange for bribes. This cycle of deception, enabled by corrupt officials, has provided land mafias with uninterrupted protection, allowing illegal construction to flourish.

Over the past six months, millions in government revenue have been siphoned off due to unauthorized developments. Building inspectors have reportedly accepted hefty bribes to ensure the completion of illegal structures, blatantly violating the city’s master plan. The absence of a functional check-and-balance mechanism has left the authorities virtually powerless in curbing unapproved construction, exacerbating financial and infrastructural damage.

Illegal construction has inflicted a severe financial blow to the Local Government, significantly undermining revenue collection targets. Despite a sharp decline in revenue generation, no official has taken responsibility, let alone resigned, for the colossal administrative failure. Instead, there have been concerted efforts to suppress the issue rather than implement corrective measures.

The escalating crisis has drawn sharp criticism from the public, with civic activists calling for immediate intervention from MCL Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza. Given his previous success in eliminating illegal encroachments, residents are now looking to him to take decisive action against unauthorized constructions. Many believe that if anyone can curb this rampant issue, it is Syed Musa Raza.

The critical question remains: Will the district administration and the Local Government take substantial action against illegal constructions, or will this issue, like many others, be swept under the rug? Only time will tell.