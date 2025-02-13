Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.86 billion

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 15,862.6 million as of February 7 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan recorded as $ 11,166.6 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), informed in a statement issued here on Thursday, that liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank “decreased by US$ 252 million to US$ 11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments” during the week ended on February 7, 2025. The breakup of the foreign reserves position shows that commercial banks held net foreign reserves of $ 4,696 million during the period under review. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on January 31, 2025, were $ 16,044.1 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 11,418.3 million while net reserves of $ 4,625.8 million were held by commercial banks.