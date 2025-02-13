124 journalists killed, most by Israel, in deadliest year for reporters: CPJ

Last year was the deadliest for journalists in recent history, with at least 124 reporters killed – and Israel responsible for nearly 70 percent of that total, the Committee to Protect Journalists reported Wednesday. The uptick in killings, which marks a 22 percent increase over 2023, reflects “surging levels of international conflict, political unrest and criminality worldwide,” the CPJ said. It was the deadliest year for reporters and media workers since CPJ began keeping records more than three decades ago, with journalists murdered across 18 different countries, it said. A total of 85 journalists died in the Israeli-Hamas war, “all at the hands of the Israeli military,” the CPJ said, adding that 82 of them were Palestinians. Sudan and Pakistan recorded the second highest number of journalists and media workers killed, with six each. In Mexico, which has a reputation as one of the most dangerous countries for reporters, five were killed, with CPJ reporting it had found “persistent flaws” in Mexico’s mechanisms for protecting journalists.