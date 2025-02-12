Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

After reaching a record high in the previous session, gold prices declined in Pakistan, in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola lost Rs1,600 on Wednesday to settle at Rs301,500. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs258,487 after it recorded a decrease of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained Rs100 to reach an all-time high of Rs303,100. Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,888 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $16 during the day. Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,312 per tola.