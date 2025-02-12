Trump’s Gaza Vision

Gaza has become a global flashpoint-not merely due to its geographical significance but because of Donald Trump’s return to power and his latest controversial stance. The U.S. president has declared that the United States will “take over” Gaza following the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, proposing a transformation of the enclave into the so-called “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Such a statement is not only politically contentious but dangerously absurd, as even some of America’s closest allies have openly rejected it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has firmly opposed Trump’s proposal, stating, “I completely reject what President Trump has put on the table. The population of Gaza must not be resettled in Egypt and Jordan. This is not right.” His remarks, made during a campaign stop ahead of Germany’s February 23 elections, reflect growing European discontent.

Similarly, France has reiterated its opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians, calling it a serious violation of international law and a direct obstacle to the two-state solution.

The United Kingdom has also weighed in, insisting that Palestinian civilians must have the right to return home and rebuild their lives with international support.

Over the next four years, Trump’s administration will determine whether Gaza becomes a symbol of resilience or a pawn in a high-stakes geopolitical chess match.

Beyond the West, Saudi Arabia has made its stance clear: it will not reestablish diplomatic ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state and rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Even China, a traditional U.S. rival, has predictably condemned Trump’s approach, reinforcing its historical alignment with Palestinian sovereignty.

Trump has positioned himself as a peacemaker, claiming credit for brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. But his nationalist, business-driven foreign policy exposes a darker reality-one where territories are viewed as real estate deals and humanitarian crises as investment opportunities. This is not just about Trump’s Middle East policy then, but a reflection on a dangerous precedent for U.S. intervention worldwide. The ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza were expected to ease tensions. However, at the moment, the world is witnessing only the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and Trump’s statement has already created deep fractures in international relations.

The United Nations has projected a 15-year timeframe for Gaza’s reconstruction. However, before the rubble is cleared, the looming possibility of ethnic cleansing could irreversibly alter Gaza’s demographic and political landscape. The region won’t just be left with the rubble of war-it will face the rubble of broken diplomacy, displacement, and distrust. If displaced Palestinians are forcibly relocated to neighbouring states, it will ignite a long-term rage among refugees, leading to greater regional instability.

While some of Trump’s aides and cabinet members have tried to soften his remarks, no official clarification or revised statement has been issued. If Trump remains committed to this vision, the Gaza Strip could soon become more than just a humanitarian disaster-it could become a diplomatic warzone, a battleground for influence between the U.S., Iran, Saudi Arabia, Israel, China, Egypt, and Lebanon, reshaping global power dynamics at the expense of an already shattered population. This will not be just another conflict; it will be a struggle over territorial dominance masked as a “peace initiative” the way it has been before.

The idea that Gaza could be “owned” and turned into a business hub is beyond naive-it is dangerous. It is a blatant attempt to whitewash a humanitarian crisis into an entrepreneurial opportunity for foreign powers. A solution, at least in principle, lies in Arab states and other nations advocating for Palestinian sovereignty, aligning with Palestine to assist rather than dominate in rebuilding from the devastation of war. This approach would offer the remaining Palestinian nationalists a sense of some satisfaction and relief after enduring profound emotional and traumatic upheavals.

Currently, Gaza faces an administrative vacuum, and a Hamas-only government lacks the resources and international legitimacy needed to sustain long-term governance. If history has taught us anything, it is that power vacuums do not last long-they are quickly filled with chaos and conflict. If Trump enforces his proposed agenda, Gaza will become another flashpoint for military interventions and proxy conflicts. Hamas will be likely to spearhead a broader coalition of resistance forces, potentially drawing support from Gaza-dependent countries.

The geopolitics now stands at a dangerous crossroads. One path leads to Palestinian sovereignty and a genuine two-state solution. The other path-Trump’s path-reduces Gaza to a pawn in a geopolitical chess match, with foreign superpowers fighting for dominance at the cost of Palestinian lives, and once again, the United Nations’ idea to maintain peace in the air! A new wave of speculation and uncertainty has grappled with geopolitical situations after Trump’s statement on Gaza. Over the next four years, his administration will determine whether Gaza becomes a symbol of resilience or a pawn in a high-stakes geopolitical chess match. With Trump’s intentions still unclear, one thing remains certain-Palestinians will bear the heaviest burden of this new political gamble.

The writer is an international news reporter and a geopolitical analyst and can be reached at ommamausman@gmail.com