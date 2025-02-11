Workers’ remittances surge 25pc in January to $3bn

Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3 billion in January 2025, witnessing a 25.2% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Cumulatively, remittances for the first seven months of FY25 (Jul-Jan) surged to $20.8bn, compared to $15.8bn in 7MFY24, up by 31.7%. Saudi Arabia remained the top contributor, with remittance inflows reaching $728.3m, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $621.7m. The United Kingdom and the United States also saw significant contributions, recording $443.6m and $298.5m, respectively.