Exports to Afghanistan increase by 92pc to $504m

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 92.05 percent during the first six months of the fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $504.308 million during July-December (2024-25) against exports of US $262.583 million during July-December (2023-24), SBP data revealed.

On a year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan also surged by 248.45 percent from $28.019 million in December 2023, against the exports of $97.634 million in December 2024.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan decreased by 15.02 percent during December 2024 as compared to the exports of $114.902 million in November 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.15 percent in the first six months, from US $15.146 billion to US $16.229 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the months under review were recorded at US $9.994 million against US $4.425 million last year, showing an increase of 125.85 percent in July-December (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 18.41 percent from US $1.238 million in December 2023, against the imports of US $1.466 million in December 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed an increase of 8.27 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of US $1.354 million during November 2024, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 9.33 per cent, from $25.375 billion to US $27.743 billion, according to the data.