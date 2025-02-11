Gold prices surge by Rs4,000 to Rs303,000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 4,000 and was sold at Rs 303,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs 299,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 3,429 to Rs 259,773 from Rs 256,344 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 238,133 from Rs 234,990. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs 43 to Rs 3,373 whereas that of ten gram went up by Rs 37 to Rs 2,891. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $42 to $2,903 from $2,861, the Association reported.