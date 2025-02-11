PSX continues the bullish trend as KSE-100 gains 568 points in early trading

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its bullish momentum on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging by 568 points, marking a 0.51 percent increase shortly after the market opened.

With this sharp rise, the KSE-100 index climbed to 111,946.30 points.

On Monday, the index had also experienced a strong bullish trend, gaining 1,055.03 points—a 0.96 percent increase—to close at 111,377.97 points, up from 110,322.94 points in the previous session.

A total of 415.16 million shares were traded during the day, compared to 299.67 million shares in the prior session, while the total share value stood at Rs23.95 billion, up from Rs15.62 billion. Out of 429 companies that traded on the stock market, 198 saw gains, 172 faced losses, and 59 remained unchanged.

The top three trading companies were Bank of Punjab, with 55.93 million shares at Rs10.28 per share; WorldCall Telecom, with 34.11 million shares at Rs1.53 per share; and Cnergyico PK, with 31.37 million shares at Rs7.53 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited recorded the highest increase, rising by Rs787.49 per share to close at Rs23,232.28, followed by Ghandhara Industries Limited, which saw a Rs57.88 surge, closing at Rs636.70.