‘Non-filers can buy properties worth Rs10m’

Non-filers can ‘buy’ properties worth Rs10 million as the task force on the revival of the real estate and construction sector has finalized its recommendations.

The Ministry of Housing has submitted its proposals to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the Prime Minister aims to boost employment opportunities through the sector’s recovery.

According to the recommendations finalised by the ministry, citing sources, non-filers will be allowed to purchase property worth up to Rs10 million.

Reduction in tax rates under Section 236-C for property sales has been proposed to allow non-filers to buy the properties.

The ministry has recommended to reduced capital gains tax under Section 236-C from 3% to 1.5% and from 4% to 2 per cent.

Tax on property purchases under Section 236 likely to be cut from 3% to 0.5%.

Currently, the total tax burden on property transactions is between 11% and 14%.

Proposal to lower overall tax rates on property transactions to 4% – 4.5%. Furthermore, overseas Pakistanis will be ‘given’ easier access to property investments.

Filers will be allowed to declare property worth up to Rs50 million in their wealth statement, while non-filers can buy properties with Rs10 mln.

These measures aim to revitalize the real estate sector and attract both domestic and overseas investments.