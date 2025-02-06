Pakistani envoy to KSA boosts trade ties, facilitates business meetings

Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional committee on food Shahid Imran Wednesday said Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest import markets in the middle East and Pakistan must fully exploit potential to maximum extent by boosting international standards exports.

Talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Mian Zahid Iqbal Arain, he said that “Pak exporters are still unaware of its import potential and we must maximize the capitalization of export potential of Saudi Arabia particularly in agriculture, textile, construction and IT sectors including snacks after the recent reforms in the Kingdom.”

He said that KSA has opened its economy with revolutionary reforms to attract foreign businesses and now Pakistani investors could register their companies with or without any Saudi sponsor.

He said vast scope exists for the Pakistani business community to contribute their productive role in other sectors.

Shahid Imran urged exporters to explore Saudi markets to harvest maximum benefits from its emerging potential. He said that various international exhibitions including Asia Cup Football, Water Games, Expos and World Cup Football are scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis must participate in these events to establish direct contacts with their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Ahmad Farooq was facilitating all desirous Pak exporters and exercising his sphere of diplomatic influence in arranging business meetings with their Saudi counterparts.

He added that this was yielding a positive impact, with more and more Pakistani delegations visiting the Kingdom, he concluded.