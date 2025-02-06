Gold prices up by Rs5,300 per tola to Rs.299,600

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.5,300 and was sold at Rs 299,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 294,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4,158 to Rs.256,859 from Rs. 252,314 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.235,454 from Rs.231,296. The prices of per tola silver also increased by Rs.36 to Rs3,350 whereas that of ten gram rose by Rs31.08 to Rs.2,872.08. The price of gold in the international market increased by $53 to $2,868 from $2,815, the Association reported.