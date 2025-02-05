Public gathering by APHC in AJK on Kashmir solidarity day

Muzaffarabad: A large public gathering was held in the capital in connection with Kashmir Solidarity day organized by the All-Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, participants gathered and marched on the main highway in support of Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally showed solidarity by hoisting the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The Solidarity Kashmir Rally was presided over by Hurriyat Conference convener Ghulam Mohammad Sufi, while Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar was the chief guest .

Leaders of various political and religious parties, business organizations, lawyers, officials of civil society also participated in the Kashmir solidarity rally.

Citizens participating in the rally raised loud slogans in favor of the freedom of Kashmir while the participants of the rally raised slogans against the ongoing Indian oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

Speakers on the occasion has said that the people and governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are determined that they will continue their political, diplomatic and moral support for the freedom of the oppressed and subjugated people of Occupied Kashmir on all fronts.

The speakers said that Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one considering the ideology of Pakistan and no power on the earth can separate them.

Speakers said that the people of Pakistan are standing side by side in the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

They said that India is illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir, she is committing the worst violations of human rights there, committing the worst war crimes like extrajudicial killings of civilians, imprisoning innocent people in jails, seizing Kashmir lands, undermining the Islamic identity.

Speakers said that thousands of people participating in the Solidarity Kashmir rally reject the actions of the Indian Lok Sabha on August 5, 2019.

“Today, thousands of Kashmiri citizens reject the biased and political decisions of the Indian Supreme Court on December 11, 2023”, they stated.

The speakers said that India’s oppression proves the negation and denial of the United Nations resolutions.

They further said that the demand of thousands of people in Kashmir for solidarity is that the Kashmir issue should be resolved by holding a free referendum according to UNSC resolutions.

They said that the time has come for the United Nations Security Council to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions passed by it.

“International human rights organizations should play a role for the release of Kashmiri prisoners”, they demanded.

They also demanded that serious violations of human rights are being committed by the implementation of black laws in Occupied Kashmir.

“People of Azad Kashmir will not tolerate this situation for long”, they added.

They said that time has come for India to stop atrocities on innocent citizens before long.

Convener Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Sufi, Hurriyat leaders, Speaker AJK Assembly Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Ameer Jamat-e-Islami AJK Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Danyal Shahab, Pervaiz Ahmed Khattak, Sardar Rizwan Hanif, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Raja Saqib Majeed, Chaudhary Feroz Din, Raja Muhammad Arif Khan, Imtiaz Butt, Iqbal Yaseen Awan, Drm Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Raja Muhammad Aslam Khan, Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah, Abdur Razzaq Khan, Ateeq Ur Rehman Danish, Rizwan Mughal and others also addressed on the occasion.