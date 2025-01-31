Federal cabinet ratifies ME Green Initiative charter to restore 200 mln ha land, plant 50 bln trees

The federal cabinet on Thursday ratified the charter of the Middle East Green Initiative that would enable restoration of 200 million hectares of land and plantation of 50 billion trees.

The federal cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held here at the Prime Minister House, a PM Office news release said.

During the meeting, the officials of the Ministry of Climate Change informed the forum that Pakistan was among the founding members of the Charter and therefore the Ministry had recommended the forum to accord its approval.

The cabinet approved the Off-the-Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Ordinance 2025 on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division.