75 Pakistanis moved to Rwanda from violence-hit Goma

The Pakistan High Commissioner to Rwanda, Naeemullah Khan, has facilitated the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda following the recent conflict escalation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Around 150 Pakistanis had been stranded in Goma, a city affected by the violence. As of now, approximately 75 individuals have crossed into Rwanda. The Pakistan High Commission in Kigali has provided accommodation and food for those affected, informed FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.