Chinese firm to install 3,000 EV charging stations in Pakistan

A Chinese company has announced plans to install 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Pakistan, aiming to boost green energy adoption and create employment opportunities.

A delegation from China’s ADM Group met with Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and other stakeholders to discuss the expansion of EV infrastructure in the country.

Speaking to the media, Nasir Shah confirmed that the charging stations would be set up in urban areas and along highways, with full support from the provincial government.

Each charging station is expected to cost around Rs8 million, with an initial deposit of Rs1 million required for installation.

The initiative is expected to generate around one million jobs, providing a major boost to Pakistan’s employment sector.

ADM Group also plans to establish EV manufacturing plants in Pakistan and has already signed an agreement with the federal government for the development of charging infrastructure.

If the company sets up production facilities in Sindh, the provincial government is considering purchasing at least 20% of the locally manufactured electric vehicles.

CEO of ADM Group, Yasir Bhambhani, stated that the company is ready to start local EV production this year if given approval.

He added that “Made in Pakistan” electric vehicles could be exported to seven countries, including India, as part of future expansion plans. The firm aims to set up three manufacturing plants in Karachi, Punjab, and Balochistan, with a projected annual production capacity of 72,000 units. The investment is expected to enhance Pakistan’s EV industry, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and contribute to environmental sustainability.