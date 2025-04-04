Pakistan unveils salt-themed pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka

The Pakistan Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka was officially unveiled at a soft launch event in Kobe, attended by 120 guests, including dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, members of the Pakistani diaspora in Japan, academia, and media representatives.

The event provided a first glimpse into the pavilion’s design, theme, and vision, highlighting its role in promoting cultural diplomacy and showcasing Pakistan’s heritage on the global stage. As the countdown to Expo 2025 begins, Pakistan looks forward to welcoming the world to experience “Universe in a Grain of Salt.”

H.E. Mr. Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, expressed his appreciation to the attendees and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to global collaboration. He spoke about the pavilion’s potential to bring people together and create lasting cultural and economic partnerships. The Ambassador also encouraged the Pakistani diaspora in Japan to actively support the pavilion’s promotion, making it a symbol of national pride and international engagement.

Mr. Muhammad Naseer, Project Director stated “This pavilion belongs to all of you. Your stories, contributions, and connection to Pakistan are part of this journey. Over the next months, this space will be a place of discovery, dialogue, and celebration, where we invite the world to experience Pakistan’s culture, innovation, and aspirations.”

Ms. Noorjehan Bilgrami, Principal Curator, briefed the attendees on the design concept and theme’ Universe in a Grain of Salt.” Inspired by Pakistan’s Khewra Salt Mines, the pavilion’s design features a “salt garden” that offers visitors an immersive and tranquil sensory experience.

Closing the event on a high note, the band ‘Alif’ captivated the audience with Pakistani cultural songs and milli nagmas, celebrating the nation’s rich musical heritage. The gathering underscored the crucial role of community involvement, inspiring Pakistanis in Japan to take pride in and actively promote the pavilion. More than just an exhibition, the Pakistan Pavilion serves as a platform for deeper cultural exchange, stronger friendships, and new business collaborations between Pakistan and Japan. With its seamless fusion of tradition and modernity, the pavilion is set to attract global attention, reaffirming Pakistan’s legacy of heritage, innovation, and connectivity on the world stage.