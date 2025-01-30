Pakistan ranked among top 15 global military powers

Pakistan has been ranked among the top 15 global military powers in the 2025 Global Firepower (GFP) Index, securing the 12th position out of 145 countries considered for the annual review. India, Pakistan’s nuclear-armed neighbour, ranked higher at 4th place. “The GFP Index denotes Pakistan as a top 15 global military power,” the GFP stated on its website. “For 2025, Pakistan is ranked 12th, reflecting its strategic military capabilities. In terms of specific military strengths, Pakistan ranked 7th globally for air fleet strength, while India was placed 4th. For naval power, Pakistan was ranked 27th, with India ahead at 6th position. “The GFP Index highlighted that while both nations continue to grow their military capabilities, India maintains a stronger position in certain areas, such as naval and air fleet strength. The GFP Index, which assesses military strength based on over 60 individual factors, including military units, financial standing, logistics capability, and geography, placed Pakistan with a PowerIndex (PwrIndx) score of 0.2513. A perfect score is 0.0000.