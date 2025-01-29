Neelam Muneer set to resume acting after brief hiatus

Neelam Muneer has announced resuming acting after a brief hiatus for wedding.

Taking to Instagram, Neelam shared a new photo, expressing gratitude to fans for their wedding wishes and announcing her readiness to work again. After temporarily stepping back from the industry for her wedding, Neelam is now preparing for a comeback. She wrote, “After spending a wonderful time, I’m back with a new mindset and excitement to work again.” She acknowledged the immense love she received through her acting career and expressed a desire to enhance that bond further.

Neelam also thanked her fans, family, friends from the industry, and social media influencers for their support. Neelam tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid, a Pakistani residing in the UAE, in a love marriage held in Dubai. Her husband serves as an officer in the Crime Investigation Department of Dubai Police.